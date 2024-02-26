Good American expands sizing to include petite

Good American, the inclusive fashion label co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, has expanded its denim sizing range into petite following the launch of Good Petite Denim.

The new collection, which includes 16 core denim styles like the Good Petite Skinny Jeans and the Good Petite Flare Jeans, features 25-20 inch inseams designed for those 5'4 and under. The shorter inseam length is set to offer a "proportional fit effect."

In addition, the new range also includes an adjusted rise for shorter torsos and a more optimised higher knee placement for shorter legs.

Available exclusively via Good American's own website, the new addition to the brand's sizing range sees the company continue to build on its mission of being “the first fully inclusive fashion brand to offer trend-forward designs made to fit women of all sizes.”

Since Good American's launch in 2016, the brand has expanded its product offering and size range, currently offering sizes from 00-32 across womenswear, swim and more.