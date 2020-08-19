Goodhood collaborates with LF Markey

East London boutique Goodhood is collaborating with luxury utilitarian fashion house LF Markey on an exclusive autumn/winter 2020 capsule collection.

Launching on August 27, the collection features Goodhood’s signature monochromatic palette with LF Markey’s expressionist print to reimagine some of the British designers most-loved designs with a striking monochromatic palette and abstract printwork.

The autumn/winter 2020 four-piece collection features a wide frill, off-shoulder Botany Top, an overall inspired Leonardo Jumpsuit, a smock-like Cameron dress, and Fat Boy wide-leg crop trousers, all designed in a washed mid-weight linen that will “age gracefully”.

The collaboration has been designed to reflect “both brands’ essence and ethos of dressing any woman comfortably with a vision of effortless style,” added Goodhood.

LF Markey teams up with Goodhood for autumn/winter 2020

Explaining the collaboration, Louise Markey, founder LF Markey, said in a statement: “I have always loved the curation of Goodhood and I was really excited to collaborate with them. It is so interesting to join forces with different minds and open new creative doors - I had never used a monochromatic palette before and it is brilliant to see how it breathes new life into my designs.”

Jo Sindle, co-founder of Goodhood, added: “It was a total pleasure to collaborate on a special print collection with one of my favourite London fashion houses - LF Markey has a great vibe with real affinity to the Goodhood brand.”

The collection will be available to purchase from August 27 exclusively at goodhoodstore.com and in-store at Goodhood’s Hackney, London boutique. Prices range from 140 to 180 pounds.

This is the second collaboration this year from LF Markey, the ex-Burberry designer who graduated from Central Saint Martins, released a spring/summer 2020 collection with premium high street retailer Whistles in May.

Images: courtesy of Goodhood/LF Markey