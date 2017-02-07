Google and Ivyrevel make ‘Data Dress’

Google is teaming up with H&M-backed digital fashion house Ivyrevel’s fashion tech lab to bring couture into the digital age with its ‘Data Dress’ that is personalised entirely on the user's activities.

The Coded Couture ‘Data Dress’ will be personalised through an Android application, which is currently under development that utilises Awareness API that Google made available to all developers through Google Play last year. The idea is that the API will passively monitor the user's daily activity and lifestyle with their permission to create a personalised, custom-made dress that’s ordered through the app.

For instance, the app will collect information like where they’ve traveled, where they’ve eaten dinner, hung out with friends, the typical weather in the area, and what they love to do. This information is collected over the course of a week and used to create a digitally tailored ‘Data Dress’.

As the week goes by, users will be able to watch the design of their dress evolve, as the app gets to know them even better and uses its knowledge to translate their lifestyle into the dress.

The whole concept is about couture techniques tailored to the users “unique personal story” and everything from choice of material, colour and embellishment used will be personalised, as will added details such as belt and cuffs which are data-driven, as well as the user's data activity.

Google app aims to design a dress based on personal activities

On Ivyrevel’s website it says that it believes that fashion can “amplify your personality and boost your confidence” and the aim of this dress is to create something unique to wear, as each ‘Data Dress’ will be a one-of-a-kind design.

Ivyrevel co-founder Aleksandar Subosic said: “It’s such an exiting moment. We're about to change the fashion industry by bringing the customer’s personality into the design process through data technology.

“To get a unique piece of clothing today you need to either buy a custom-made design piece or design it yourself, but that is generally not an affordable option and most people lack the design experience. The Data Dress enables women around the world to order a dress made entirely for them, that reflects the way they live their lives.”

The app is currently in closed beta stage and is being tested by selected global style influencers including Ivyrevel’s co-founder Kenza Zouiten. The app is expected to launch to the public later this year. The custom dresses are expected to retail from 99 dollars.

">

Images: courtesy of Ivyrevel