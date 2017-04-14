Google launches new addition to image search: style ideas

Google has launched a new addition to its image search function, 'Style Ideas', which is set to benefit style and fashion fans around the world. The new feature aims to help users searching for fashion related products style their future purchase by sharing a surface grid of "inspirational lifestyle images and outfits" which showcase how the item can be worn in real life.

The new feature lets users visualise whatever product they are searching for in a street-style context, similar to Pinterest. 'Style Ideas' also features an expanded carousel which displays similar items while searching for fashion products. For example, when a user is searching for sunglasses via image search, they will be shown similar items which they may like.

Both the images shown in 'Style Ideas' as well as similar items are determined by an algorithm develops by Google, which prioritises images which are from established sources offering the specific product type, according to TechCrunch. "With these new features, Image Search may be your best new accessory. Or at least a useful tool to find apparel that suits your style and your wallet," said Julia Enthoven, associate product manager at Google in a statement on the new feature.

The new feature is currently available in the Google Search App for Android phones and can be used via Safari and Chrome.

Photo: Google 'Style Ideas'