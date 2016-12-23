Google’s Top 10 Fashion Questions of 2016

London - 2016 may have been a year of many changes, but when it comes to fashion problems its seems as of many of the issues plaguing people across the UK have already been around for a number of year. As the end of the year creeps ever closer, Google has revealed its list of the top ten most search for fashion questions in the UK over the last twelve months. Some may be surprising, but a lot of them, along with their solutions which we answered for you below are a lot easier than you think.

#1 How to get ink out of clothes

Yes, this was really the most search for fashion problem of 2016, and believe it or not, and its solution is simpler than you think. Gently wet the offending stain with rubbing alcohol or aerosol hairspray and rub in to help dissolve the ink before throwing it into the washing machine. If you have neither of those on hand, anti-bacterial hand wash or gel, which contains alcohol, can also do the trick.

#2 How to tie a Windsor knot

A must-know for all men, the Windsor knot is considered one of the most elegant and commonly sported knots to use when wearing a tie. Starting out with the wider side on the tie on your right and the narrow on your left, you cross over the wide end over the narrow end, bringing it through the loop made between the collar and the tie and pull the wide end back down. Then you fold the wide end of the tie underneath the knot and loop it through once more to ensure it centrical on both sides. Lastly fold the wide end over the knot, pulling it under the loop once more so it lays over the centre piece and tighten the knot. Too difficult to follow? Here is a visual step by step:

#3 How to iron silk

Another tricky question, ironing silk is actually more difficult than you think, as too much heat can burn the fabric. In order to protect the silk whilst ironing, it is recommended you create as much moisture as possible, so turn the steam setting on your iron as high as possible. Then mist the silk item with water, and place it face down on the ironing board. Cover it with another cloth and iron the silk carefully, making sure the iron is never kept on a single spot too long to prevent burning. Or, if you have a newer iron with numerous settings, just turn it to the silk setting.

#4 How to use a needle threader

This question is more complex than it sounds. First, you need to take the needle threader in one hand, and the needle in the other. Insert the wire loop on the needle threader through the eye of the needle. Then hold both the needle and the needle threader in one hand, while keeping the loop of wire on the needle threader through the eye of the needle. Slowly, inserting your thread through the loop of wire on the needle threader and then pull it through the loop. Fold the tail of the thread over to meet the other thread and hold both lengths of thread together and while holding both, pull the wire loop of the needle threader out of the eye of the needle. Once it is out, release the tail end of the thread and pull the needle threader off the thread. Equal the lengths of the threads and tie a knot near the end.

#5 How to shrink clothes

A problem for those who recently lost weight or stretched out a beloved garment, shrinking clothing is easier than one would think. Simply wash the garment in washing machine on the longest cycle available on a hot setting or temperature and then tumble dry in the dryer at a high temperature. Then say hello to your newly shrunken outfit.

# 6 How to get lipstick stains out of clothes

A common issue for the ladies who like to wear lippie on a daily basis, one simple way to get lipstick off clothes is to spray the mark with hairspray and leave it to sit for a while. Then using a damp cloth, gently wipe the stain away before washing the garment as normal in the washing machine and say bye bye to lipstick stains.

#7 How to stretch a t-Shirt

It seems as if people were not only interested in shrinking their wardrobes, but also stretching them out in 2016. However stretching t-shirts needs a bit more hand work than shrinking them. First, wet the t-shirt throughly and lay it out flat. Then gently pull the fabric out in all directions, focusing on the areas you want to be looser. Once the t-shirt is sufficiently stretched out, hang it to air dry.

#8 How to get chewing gum off jeans

Another stain related query, in order to remove old chewing gum from jeans, you first need to place the jeans in a plastic bag and pop them into the freezer for a few hours for the gum to harden. Then once the gum is completely frozen, used a blunt knife to scrape off the offending gum and wash your jeans as usual. Don’t try to remove the gum when its still mouldable as it will just stick everywhere.

#9 How to clean white Converse

The rise of the white trainers undoubtedly play a part in the rise of this particular question. In order to make your grubby Converses look brand new, you need to remove the laces and leave them to soak in some warm, soapy water (bleach is optional). Then take the shoes and place them into a mesh bag before tossing them into the washing machine on a cool cycle, using a bleach-free washing powder. Afterwards air dry the shoes and laces and they should be as white as snow.

#10 How to get wax off clothes

With the festive season at our door, the answer to this fashion problem could be a lifesaver for many. First place a towel underneath the wax-inflicted garment and cover the wax with paper towels. Then grab and iron and on medium hear, carefully iron the area covered in wax over the paper towel. This trick should cause the wax to re-melt and be soaked into the paper towels, leaving you with wax-free clothes.

Photos: Pexels