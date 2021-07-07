Goop and Puma launch activewear collection

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and e-commerce venture Goop and sportswear brand Puma have collaborated for a 10-piece activewear collection that includes sneakers, a water bottle, a yoga mat, and sportswear separates. The collection is made with performance fabrics, including functional dryCELL materials that draw moisture away from skin to help keep wearers dry, and ellaVATE fabric, a quick-drying, four-way stretch material that’s cool to the touch.

Price points for the collection range from 25 dollars to 180 dollars. The collection launched on July 6, and is available on goop.com and puma.com, and in-store at Goop’s permanent Los Angeles store in Brentwood.

Goop currently has a valuation of 250 million dollars as of a 2018 Series C funding round. Goop’s financial backers include Greycroft Partners, a venture capital firm which has also backed businesses like Venmo and Huffington Post.