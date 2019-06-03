Goop forays into menswear with new knitwear collection

Goop has delved into menswear for the first time. The 11-year-old modern wellness brand founded by actress-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth launched G. Label Men yesterday to complement its existing womenswear offering.

The first G. Label Men collection of inscludes six Italian-made quality classic knits . The range includes a cardigan, three crewnecks, a polo sweater and a hoodie, each retailing between 450 and 525 dollars. The collection is currently available on Goop's e-commerce site.

G. Label Men joins Goop's existing women's apparel lines, which include G. Label, G. Label Core Collection, G. Label Swim and G. Sport.

As Goop has historically been focused towards providing its female consumers a well-rounded approach to a wellness lifestyle through original content that began with a newsletter and its growing product line, G. Label Men is accompanied by new content geared towards men. This entails a new monthly edition of the Goop newsletter tailored to men's wellness as well a a men's vertical on the site.

“Men have traditionally been overlooked in the wellness conversation or held to standards of toxic masculinity,” stated Goop's chief content officer Elise Loehnen in a press release emailed to FashionUnited.

Loehnen continued, “Even though much of goop’s content was written with a female audience in mind, our readership was still 23 percent male. At our core, goop is focused on eliminating shame around vulnerability, and we wanted to serve men in the same way we’ve pushed the conversation forward for women over the past decade.”

Photos:courtesy of Goop