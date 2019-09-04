Goop partners with Banana Republic on podcast

Lifestyle brand Goop, founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is teaming up with Banana Republic on an eight-part podcast series celebrating female boundary-breakers.

The ‘Women on Top’ podcast, the first co-branded series on the Goop podcast, will be hosted by Paltrow and Goop's chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, and will champion female culture-changers, with the first episode featuring Shannon Watts from Moms Demand Action, one of the largest grassroots movements in the US, which is focused on protecting people from gun violence.

Additional founders, entrepreneurs, and thinkers will include Marie Forleo and Elaine Welteroth, as well as actress Kerry Washington, who will take part in a live podcast event later this month.

The collaboration came about due to both brands being “dedicated to female empowerment and equality,” added the retailer, and a new episode will be released on The Goop podcast every Tuesday, until October 22.

"At Goop, we are driven in large part by female stories and the voices of women, particularly those who challenge our existing perceptions of what's possible," said Loehnen in a statement. "This series will feature conversations with the women we look up to—those who lead with grace, power, and curiosity and are redefining what we think it means to break boundaries.”

Mary Alderete, Banana Republic's chief marketing officer, added: "Goop and Banana Republic are two brands fuelled by those who are limitless, curious, connected, and out in the world. We look forward to energising listeners with real conversations that we hope will inspire each and every one of us to live a life with no boundaries.”

The Goop Podcast was one of Apple's most downloaded new podcasts of 2018.

Image: courtesy of Banana Republic