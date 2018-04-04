Gosha Rubchinskiy going seasonless

Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy is saying bye bye to the fashion industry's traditional seasonal model, which many consider tired and dated. This morning on Instagram, the designer declared he would "Stop Gosha Rubchinskiy brand as you've known it. We will have no more seasonal collections. Instead something new is coming."

Rubchinskiy did not immediately reply to FashionUnited's request for comment.

Despite his popularity and his success showing four seasons at Paris Fashion week, Rubchinskiy has long bucked the main fashion month calendar. He presented his first three shows in Moscow when he debuted his line, and after four seasons in Paris as a prodigy of Comme des Garçons, he returned to Moscow Fashion Week to show his last three collections.

The designer's success has not only been motivated by the skater boy crowd, but also his collaborations with Dr. Marten's, Levi's and Burberry.

As fashion brand's work to continuously capture shoppers attention in an era of newness and consumer demand for the next thing, many brands have begun shifting away from the traditional season model. See-now-buy-now has become a money maker for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, although it is something much easier for the larger more established brands to pull off. It has been a longtime since shoppers actually started building their wardrobe a season ahead, causing designers to shift their approach to how they drop collections.

Rubchinskiy could be working on a similar business model that brands like Ayr have taken, where they give consumers climate appropriate pieces throughout the year. Whatever he has up his sleeve, his fanbase will be waiting with baited breath.

Photo: Burberry, Gosha Rubchinskiy Facebook