Government campaign spotlights fashion graduates

The UK government has launched an international marketing campaign to spotlight the “wealth of fashion talent” nurtured by British universities that showcases fashion graduates taking over the Foreign Office.

The ‘Dream Big’ video is part of the Great Britain Campaign in partnership with Graduate Fashion Week and showcases 16 of the country’s top emerging fashion designers, models, stylists, and hair and make-up artists, to encourage global brands to look to the UK for their next generation of hires.

Liz Truss, secretary of state for the Department for International Trade, said in a statement: "The UK is a global leader in the fashion industry and our talented students are the future of this sector. The industry is booming, creating 890,000 jobs and contributing 32 billion pounds to the UK economy. There is no better place in the world for businesses to unearth the next generation of stars.”

All the design graduates selected to feature within the video are from the Best of Graduate Fashion Week catwalk show, which highlights the top 28 collections from the 4-day event.

Key graduates includes Rosie Baird from Fife, a 2019 Fashion Design graduate from Edinburgh College of Art who scooped the Catwalk To Store Award at GFW 2019 with her Scottish-heritage-inspired tartan collection, as well as Jiaru Zhang from Beijing, China who graduated from Sheffield Hallam University this year in fashion with her collection that took inspiration from her grandmother by combining Chinese elements according to her understanding of British culture.

There is also an appearance by Bath Spa University graduate Hannah Stote, who scooped the Fashion Knitwear Award at GFW2019 for her collection made entirely from waste knitwear and British wool, as well as menswear 2019 graduate Savannah Smith from Nottingham Trent University, who produced a tailoring collection featuring graphic prints and sharp suiting, and Mariah Esa who graduate from De Montfort University and won the People’s Choice Award at GFW 2019 highlights her collection created from waste clothing labels.

Fashion graduates highlighted in UK government ‘Dream Big’ video campaign

">

The video also features cameos from Dame Zandra Rhodes, lifetime patron of Graduate Fashion Foundation, who is pictured lying down on colourful cushions, while Hilary Alexander, Graduate Fashion Foundation’s president is being served a cocktail made out of petals.

Commenting on the campaign, Alexander said: “Graduate Fashion Foundation is extremely proud to be working with the Great Britain Campaign on such a creative opportunity, showcasing 16 exceptional young talents.

“This video campaign is a great opportunity for six of our final-year hair and make-up students and ten select fashion and styling graduates to work with industry and showcase their talent to the world. These young creatives are at the forefront of a generation who will revolutionise the way we design, manufacture and wear our garments. Whether it is addressing the world’s plastic crisis or exploring new scientific techniques, our universities and students are setting the standard for a sustainable future.”

The campaign is one of the UK government’s biggest international marketing initiatives and will be promoted across the government’s international network in more than 140 countries as well as being showcased throughout 2020 at major fashion events and trade conferences.

Image: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation