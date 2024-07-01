Grace de Monaco launches debut sunglasses collection

Grace de Monaco, the luxury maison built on the principle of luxury-for-good, donating 100 percent of its profits to charity, is expanding into eyewear with its debut collection of sunglasses honouring the timeless style of Grace Kelly, Princess Grace of Monaco.

The sunglasses collection features eight silhouettes, including women's, men's and unisex frames, which celebrate individuality to offer a modern version of what Princess Grace may have worn today.

“Princess Grace of Monaco is our external muse whose remarkable life was a blend of talent, passion and grace. In her, we find inspiration for modern women striving to excel in all aspects of their lives,” explains the maison in a statement.

The styles are described as a tribute to Princess Grace’s timeless style, and feature sunglasses inspired by her character Frances in the film ‘To Catch a Thief,’ Margot in ‘Dial M for Murder,’ and Tracey based on her character in ‘High Society’. Each pair of sunglasses has been crafted in Italy by a third-generation family-owned business and offers 100 percent UV protection and is made from sustainable sources, plant-based acetate.

Other looks draw inspiration from the curves of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix racetrack with a collection of metal frame eyewear, handmade in Italy from stainless steel.

Grace de Monaco sunglasses campaign Credits: Grace de Monaco photographed by Howell Thomas Conant, Sr.

Claudia Poccia, chief executive officer of Grace de Monaco, said: "When your muse is someone as timeless as Princess Grace, there's no shortage of iconic moments from which to draw inspiration.

"It was only natural that the Grace de Monaco brand expand our maison with this newest addition of a sunglass line. The collection is an inspired, modern version of what Princess Grace herself may have worn today and invites the wearer to embody her iconic spirit for themselves."

All profits from the sunglasses collection will benefit the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, providing grants to emerging artists in theatre, dance, and film.

The sunglasses add to its line of luxury beauty, home accents and accessory collections.