Grace Wales Bonner to launch womenswear

British menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner has teased on her social media that she is launching a womenswear collection after posting an image of a model wearing a white tailored shirt jacket with black trousers alongside the caption "Introducing Wales Bonner Womenswear”.

The acclaimed designer, who graduated from Central St Martins in 2014 and has gone on to win prestigious awards including the L’Oréal Professionnel Talent Award in 2014, the British Fashion Award for Emerging Menswear Designer in 2015 and the LVMH Young Designer prize in 2016, has yet to confirm any other details about her womenswear offering.

However, Matches, which stock her menswear line, has added a holding page for the designer’s entry on its womenswear section stating that the emerging designer known for her “avant-garde menswear” will be coming soon to their website with her spring/summer 2018 collection for women.

Matches added on its website: “This season she has adapted certain pieces – crumpled velvet and denim looks – for women, via careful feminine twists and softer silhouettes.”

Bonner has yet to make an official statement about her womenswear collection, as to whether this was an on-going category expansion for her label or just a one-off collaboration with Matches to test the waters, however, Business of Fashion are reporting that the debut collection will be a 12-piece womenswear collection set to be released in June.

It adds that it will be a continuation of the brand’s autumn/winter 2018 menswear collection that was presented during London Fashion Week Men’s, which was named by some the show of the season. The collection centred around a story of a black sailor returning to land, and trying to make sense of his identity along the way.