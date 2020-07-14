Graduate Fashion Foundation 2020 Awards names finalists

- Danielle Wightman-Stone |
-
Graduate Fashion Week might have been cancelled in early June, for the first time in its 29 year history, but the Graduate Fashion Foundation has been determined to highlight graduating talent and has revised the annual awards to reflect the current Covid-19 pandemic.
The awards, which are normally judged during Graduate Fashion Week, were done digitally this year due to coronavirus. This year there are 19 awards, covering each fashion discipline, from design, communications, photography, creative direction, and textiles, however, there are no catwalk awards, which were removed due to the halt in manufacturing and the closure of university studios and facilities.
“The awards are crucial for attracting industry as it provides a filter to the talent ensuring that they are seeing the very best work,” added Graduate Fashion Foundation in a statement.
The Graduate Fashion Foundation has announced the top three finalists for each, which were judged by an array of industry experts including Hilary Alexander Graduate Fashion Foundation president, Fabio Piras, MA course director at Central St Martins, Rob Jones co-founder and designer of Teatum Jones, stylist Rebekah Roy, Christine Hafsten design director at Cath Kidson, designer Christopher Raeburn, Kei Kegami designer and creative director at YKK, and representatives from Tu, Vivienne Westwood, Browns, Size? and Getty.
Winners will be announced in September at an award ceremony in London.
The GFF 2020 Awards Finalists:
Fashion Concept Award
David Bell, Northumbria University
Madeleine Robertson, University of Brighton
Vick Batey, Sheffield Hallam University
Fashion Range Plan Award
Alice Fox, Norwich University of the Arts
Faye Picknell, University for the Creative Arts Rochester
Sarah Williams, Northumbria University
Fashion Technical Drawing Award
Emelia Johnson, De Montfort University
Lydia Claxton, Leeds Arts University
Mia Thompson, Manchester Metropolitan University
Accessories Award Sponsored by YKK
Brandon Haley, De Montfort University
Ella Hall, University of Brighton
Ffion McCormick Edwards, Arts University Bournemouth
Fashion Styling and Creative Direction Award
Daisie Jacobs, Leeds Arts University
Matthew Pennington, University for the Creative Arts Epsom
Seyon Amosu, University for the Creative Arts Rochester
Considered Fashion Award
Catherine Baldwin, University for the Creative Arts Epsom
Madeline McKenna, Coventry University
Sophie Parnaby, Manchester Metropolitan University
Fashion Innovation Award
Elza Muchina, University of Westminster
Shannon McGowan, Birmingham City University
Sophie Parnaby, Manchester Metropolitan University
Fashion Communication Award
Imogen Thomas, Sheffield Hallam University
Lucy Randall, University of Hertfordshire
Olga Petrusewicz, Arts University Bournemouth
David Band Textiles Award
Amy Goacher, Kingston University London
Charlotte Banks, Manchester Metropolitan University
Hena Begum, University of Portsmouth
Fashion Digital Portfolio Award
Caolum McCabe, Arts University Bournemouth
Gianluca Rondelli, Northumbria University
Megan Andrews, Northumbria University
Fashion Marketing Award
Annie Taylor, Nottingham Trent University
Rhianna Popat, University of Westminster
Polly Dodds, Ravensbourne University London
Fashion Photography Award
Amy Foster, Norwich University of The Arts
Holly Lavelle, Manchester Metropolitan University
Tabatha Lopez Palmby, University of the West of England
Fashion Digital Publication Award
Ella Kenneally, Manchester Metropolitan University
Kit Bacon, University of the West of England
Shola Forbes, University of Leeds
Fashion Illustration Award
Charlotte Plimmer, Nottingham Trent University
Jasmine De Baeza, University for the Creative Arts Epsom
Rosie Coggin Levy, Sheffield Hallam University
New Fashion Media Award
April Howie, University of Central Lancashire
Olivia Kellerman, University for the Creative Arts Epsom
Veronica Wong Diffa, University for the Creative Arts Epsom
Sportswear and Leisurewear Award
Ella Chick, Arts University Bournemouth
Kate Gedling, Northumbria University
Shannon Mcgowan, Birmingham City University
Childrenswear Award
Charlie Watts, Cardiff School of Art & Design
Georgia Lewandowsi, Coventry University
Sarah Leatherland, Northumbria University
Footwear Award sponsored by Size?
Anna Melegh, Northampton University
Ellie Gray, De Montfort University
Hyunjee Park, De Montfort University
Adaptation Award
Denikah Gardner-Dixon, University for the Creative Arts Epsom
Pippa Lee, Leeds Arts University
Stephanie Ransom, Arts University Bournemouth
Image: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation