Graduate Fashion Foundation 2020 Awards names finalists

Graduate Fashion Week might have been cancelled in early June, for the first time in its 29 year history, but the Graduate Fashion Foundation has been determined to highlight graduating talent and has revised the annual awards to reflect the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The awards, which are normally judged during Graduate Fashion Week, were done digitally this year due to coronavirus. This year there are 19 awards, covering each fashion discipline, from design, communications, photography, creative direction, and textiles, however, there are no catwalk awards, which were removed due to the halt in manufacturing and the closure of university studios and facilities.

“The awards are crucial for attracting industry as it provides a filter to the talent ensuring that they are seeing the very best work,” added Graduate Fashion Foundation in a statement.

The Graduate Fashion Foundation has announced the top three finalists for each, which were judged by an array of industry experts including Hilary Alexander Graduate Fashion Foundation president, Fabio Piras, MA course director at Central St Martins, Rob Jones co-founder and designer of Teatum Jones, stylist Rebekah Roy, Christine Hafsten design director at Cath Kidson, designer Christopher Raeburn, Kei Kegami designer and creative director at YKK, and representatives from Tu, Vivienne Westwood, Browns, Size? and Getty.

Winners will be announced in September at an award ceremony in London.

The GFF 2020 Awards Finalists:

Fashion Concept Award

David Bell, Northumbria University

Madeleine Robertson, University of Brighton

Vick Batey, Sheffield Hallam University

Fashion Range Plan Award

Alice Fox, Norwich University of the Arts

Faye Picknell, University for the Creative Arts Rochester

Sarah Williams, Northumbria University

Fashion Technical Drawing Award

Emelia Johnson, De Montfort University

Lydia Claxton, Leeds Arts University

Mia Thompson, Manchester Metropolitan University

Accessories Award Sponsored by YKK

Brandon Haley, De Montfort University

Ella Hall, University of Brighton

Ffion McCormick Edwards, Arts University Bournemouth

Fashion Styling and Creative Direction Award

Daisie Jacobs, Leeds Arts University

Matthew Pennington, University for the Creative Arts Epsom

Seyon Amosu, University for the Creative Arts Rochester

Considered Fashion Award

Catherine Baldwin, University for the Creative Arts Epsom

Madeline McKenna, Coventry University

Sophie Parnaby, Manchester Metropolitan University

Fashion Innovation Award

Elza Muchina, University of Westminster

Shannon McGowan, Birmingham City University

Sophie Parnaby, Manchester Metropolitan University

Fashion Communication Award

Imogen Thomas, Sheffield Hallam University

Lucy Randall, University of Hertfordshire

Olga Petrusewicz, Arts University Bournemouth

David Band Textiles Award

Amy Goacher, Kingston University London

Charlotte Banks, Manchester Metropolitan University

Hena Begum, University of Portsmouth

Fashion Digital Portfolio Award

Caolum McCabe, Arts University Bournemouth

Gianluca Rondelli, Northumbria University

Megan Andrews, Northumbria University

Fashion Marketing Award

Annie Taylor, Nottingham Trent University

Rhianna Popat, University of Westminster

Polly Dodds, Ravensbourne University London

Fashion Photography Award

Amy Foster, Norwich University of The Arts

Holly Lavelle, Manchester Metropolitan University

Tabatha Lopez Palmby, University of the West of England

Fashion Digital Publication Award

Ella Kenneally, Manchester Metropolitan University

Kit Bacon, University of the West of England

Shola Forbes, University of Leeds

Fashion Illustration Award

Charlotte Plimmer, Nottingham Trent University

Jasmine De Baeza, University for the Creative Arts Epsom

Rosie Coggin Levy, Sheffield Hallam University

New Fashion Media Award

April Howie, University of Central Lancashire

Olivia Kellerman, University for the Creative Arts Epsom

Veronica Wong Diffa, University for the Creative Arts Epsom

Sportswear and Leisurewear Award

Ella Chick, Arts University Bournemouth

Kate Gedling, Northumbria University

Shannon Mcgowan, Birmingham City University

Childrenswear Award

Charlie Watts, Cardiff School of Art & Design

Georgia Lewandowsi, Coventry University

Sarah Leatherland, Northumbria University

Footwear Award sponsored by Size?

Anna Melegh, Northampton University

Ellie Gray, De Montfort University

Hyunjee Park, De Montfort University

Adaptation Award

Denikah Gardner-Dixon, University for the Creative Arts Epsom

Pippa Lee, Leeds Arts University

Stephanie Ransom, Arts University Bournemouth

Image: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation