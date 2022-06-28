Graduate Fashion Foundation announces GFW22 winners

  • Home
By Andrea Byrne

4 hours ago

Courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation, Photographer: Nici Eberl

The Graduate Fashion Foundation has announced the winners of Graduate Fashion Week 2022 (GWF22).

The five-day event, which took place from June 20 to 24, offered fashion graduates from UK and international universities and colleges a platform to present themselves and their work to industry professionals and potential recruiters.

There were five winners from Kingston University, three winners from Northumbria University and two winners from De Montfort University, among other universities across 20 categories.

View the winners below:

Courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation, Photographer: Nici Eberl

  • FACE Excellence Prize

    • Meerim Mamatova from Kingston University

  • Fashion Marketing Award

    • James Tresadern from University of Central Lancashire

  • Fashion Photography Award

    • Torgeir Rorvik from Falmouth University

  • Fashion Communication Portfolio Award

    • Haydn Brown from Northumbria University

  • Culture and Heritage Award

    • Levi Warren-Howard from Northumbria University

Courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation, Photographer: Nici Eberl

  • Fashion Innovation Portfolio Award

    • Zachary Fornelius from Arts University Bournemouth

  • The Sustainability Trailblazer Award

    • Bing Bing Bai from Kingston University

  • Accessories Award

    • Ruxin Wang from Ravensbourne University

  • The Zandra Rhodes Fashion Textile Award

    • Amelia Dyer from Kingston University

  • Fashion Illustration Award

    • Kyra Edwards from Kingston University

  • Styling and Creative Direction Award

    • Estelle Henry from De Montfort University

  • Footwear Design Award

    • Matthew Jones from Northampton University

Courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation, Photographer: Nici Eberl

  • Sportswear and Leisurewear Award

    • Juliette Wells Gray from Kingston University

  • Fashion Concept Award

    • Taneshe Oliver-Longe from Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts

  • Illustration Award

    • Olivia Fletcher from Northumbria University

  • Fashion Portfolio Award by Asos

    • Bethan Jones from the University of South Wales

  • Considered Fashion Award

    • Louise Rutter from University of Staffordshire

  • Childrenswear Award

    • Garance Priez from Birmingham City University

  • The Range Plan Award

    • Francesca Merrick from Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University

  • Shelter Fashion for Social Change Award

    • Kate McElduff from De Montfort University