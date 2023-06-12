Graduate Fashion Week kicks off in London, this is the 2023 schedule

The 2023 edition of UK graduate showcase at the bachelor level Graduate Fashion Week, kicks off today. 27 GFW member universities will take part in the four day event which runs until June 15.

The event, organised by non-profit organisation the Graduate Fashion Foundation is taking place at the Truman Brewery in East London.

GFW23 will feature 17 graduate runway shows as well as this year’s GFW exhibition with work from the 27 UK member universities, industry talks, fashion film screenings and a daily awards show.

This afternoon, Northumbria University was the first school to present its student graduation runway show, this way officially kicking off Graduate Fashion Week 2023.

View the full schedule of GFW23 (UK) below.

Monday, June 12 9:30 AM - 7:30 PM – GFW Exhibition

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Judging Talk in the GFW Live! Talk Space

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM – Talk - How to Be a Fashion Activist

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – Northumbria University Presentation

3:15 PM - 4:15 PM – Talk - How to Build a Brand With Sustainability at its Core

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM – Daily Awards Show and drinks

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM – Fashion Reimagined Film Screening and Q&A

Tuesday June 13 10:00 AM - 7:30 PM – GFW Exhibition

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Judging Talk in the GFW Live! Talk Space

10:30 AM - 11:05 AM – Joint Catwalk Show - University Of Derby & University Of Hertfordshire

11:15 AM - 12:15 PM – GFW Live! Talk - Fashion Illustration and Collage Workshop with Illustrator Elyse Blackshaw

12:45 PM - 1:20 PM – Joint Catwalk Show - Bath Spa University & Arts University Bournemouth

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM – Talk - Why Good Culture is Good Business: A Deep Dive into PR and Purpose

2:45 PM - 3:30 PM – Talk - Free Range: Framing Realities and Inspiring Young Creatives with photographer Serena Brown

3:00 PM - 3:35 PM – Nottingham Trent University Catwalk Show

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM – Talk - Zara Talent: Accelerating the Future

5:30 PM - 6:05 PM – Sheffield Hallam University Catwalk Show

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM – Daily Awards Show and drinks

7:45 PM - 8:20 PM – Size? Homegrown Catwalk Show & Party

Wednesday June 14 9:30 AM - 7:30 PM - GFW Exhibition

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Judging Talk in the GFW Live! Talk Space

10:30 AM - 11:05 AM – Winchester School Of Art Catwalk Show

12:30 PM - 1:05 PM – Joint Catwalk Show - Birmingham City University & Glasgow School Of Art

1:15 PM - 2:15 PM – Talk - Big Dress Energy: An introduction to Fashion Psychology

2:30 PM - 3:05 PM – Joint Catwalk Show - University Of Central Lancashire & Norwich University Of The Arts

3:15 PM - 4:15 PM – Talk - How to get a Job in Fashion

4:30 PM - 5:05 PM – De Montfort University Catwalk Show

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM – Daily Awards Show and drinks

6:30 PM - 7:05 PM – Edinburgh College Of Art Catwalk Show

7:45 PM - 8:20 PM – Untagged Catwalk Show & Party