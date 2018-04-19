Graduate Fashion Week names two lifetime patrons

Graduate Fashion Week has appointed Diane Von Furstenberg and Nadja Swarovski as its two new international lifetime patrons.

The iconic fashion designer and chair of the Swarovski Foundation mark the first international patrons in the charity’s 27-year history as part of the organisations aim to offer a global stage for students to receive exposure to job opportunities within the world's most admired fashion houses and retail brands.

As part of her role, Furstenberg will join the Graduate Fashion Week event on June 6 to head up the judging panel on the events most prestigious award with a prize fund of 10,000 pounds, The Christopher Bailey Gold Award, named as such due to Bailey being the very first winner of the award in 1991.

“I’m thrilled to join Graduate Fashion Week as a lifetime patron and hope to continue to expand the reach of this important event and the tremendous talent it represents,” said Von Furstenberg. “The Gold Award has always been so highly regarded in the industry. It is a true beacon of talent, so I am excited to attend the event and to play a part in who will carry the torch this year.”

Graduate Fashion Week managing director, Martyn Roberts added: “It is a true privilege to have Diane join the charity as a lifetime patron. She brings with her years of talent and experience, and is one of the most inspiring individuals in the internal fashion scene, she proves that with hard work, vision and dedication, anyone can get to where they want to within the industry.”

Swarovski and Von Furstenberg join Christopher Bailey, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood and Nick Knight, appointed in 2016 as lifetime patrons on the charity's 25th anniversary.

In addition, Swarovski has announced that it is extending its partnership with Graduate Fashion Week in 2018 by championing conscious design by introducing the new Swarovski sustainable and ethical fashion accessories award.