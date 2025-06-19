Graduate to Watch: Kitty Carr-Lake from Leeds University

This week the 34th edition of Graduate Fashion Week, the world’s largest showcase of BA degree talent, took place in London, celebrating the work of more than 3,500 of the very best fashion graduates.

One of those graduates honoured at the annual showcase was Kitty Carr-Lake, a graduate from the BA Fashion Design Innovation course at the University of Leeds, School of Design, who won the coveted Debenhams Commercial Catwalk Award.

The accolade, which celebrates graduate talent with a “contemporary commercial eye,” was awarded to Carr-Lake for impressing the judges with her “technically innovative and ready for the Debenhams customer” collection inspired by the issue of coastal erosion. Carr-Lake’s graduate knitwear collection featured sixteen outfits, each named after a coastline currently impacted by erosion, showcased in a palette of neutral tones echoing the natural elegance of the coast.

Kitty Carr-Lake, University of Leeds, School of Design wins Debenhams Commercial Catwalk Award Credits: Debenhams

Rachel King, buying and design director at Debenhams, who presented the award to Carr-Lake at the Best of GFW Gala, said: “The standard of talent this year was outstanding, but Kitty Carr–Lake’s collection stood out instantly. Her collection was not only technically innovative and advanced but also creative with a strong understanding of wearable, market-ready fashion - exactly what the Designers at Debenhams award celebrates. We can’t wait to see her ideas evolve into a full collection.”

As the winner, Carr-Lake will receive a 12-month contract with Debenhams and have the opportunity to bring her collection to life to sell with the retailer next year.

Commenting on her win, Carr-Lake added: “Joining Debenhams marks an exciting new chapter in my career. Graduate Fashion Week was an unforgettable experience, and to now have the chance to create for such a renowned name in British retail is truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, and bringing my designs to life for a broader audience.”

Kitty Carr-Lake - 2025 Debenhams Commercial Catwalk Award winner

FashionUnited spoke with Carr-Lake following her win to discuss the inspiration behind her collection and Graduate Fashion Week experience, why the University of Leeds, her advice for taking on a fashion design degree and plans for the future.

Can you talk us through your winning collection?

The inspiration for my winning collection stemmed from the issue of coastal erosion, a pressing environmental concern that I felt compelled to address through my creative work. To raise awareness in a meaningful and engaging way, I developed a brand called ‘Erosure’, a name derived from the word “erosion”, symbolising both the problem and a design-led response to it.

The project features a curated collection of sixteen outfits, each named after a coastline currently impacted by erosion. This naming concept was chosen to highlight specific locations affected by the issue and to spread awareness about them. Although coastal erosion is destructive and often devastating, I was intrigued by the idea of translating its visual impact into something softer and more hopeful through fashion. This led to a focus on texture development and a palette of beautiful, neutral tones, echoing the natural elegance of the coast.

In line with this vision, I aimed to create a sleek, minimal aesthetic for the brand, reflecting my personal perception of coastal landscapes. Sustainability and timelessness were key values throughout the design process. I developed versatile, seasonless pieces that encourage longevity in wear, alongside everyday staples designed to become wardrobe essentials. To ensure the highest quality and environmental responsibility, I sourced luxury, sustainable yarns locally, emphasising craftsmanship and care. The result is a collection that not only tells an important environmental story but also invites consumers to invest in garments they will cherish, preserve, and wear with purpose.

What does it mean to you to win a Graduate Fashion Week award?

I am over the moon to win a GFW award and am so grateful that all my hard work has been recognised.

How excited are you to see your designs being sold at Debenhams.com?

I am beyond excited to see my designs come to life and be sold at Debenhams, and I think my family are too! Many people have told me they would love to own the cream jumper I designed, and now it may become a reality!

Why did you want to become a fashion designer?

I have never been an academic, and something about textiles and fashion always enticed me. I had an amazing textile teacher in year 7, and she sparked my love for creativity and fashion design. Ever since then, I have never looked back, and I couldn’t imagine studying anything else.

Did you enjoy your graduate fashion week experience?

I had such a great time at Graduate Fashion Week, as I got to meet some incredible individuals and showcase my work.

Why did you choose to study at the University of Leeds?

I chose to study at the University of Leeds, as the course offered a wide range of modules and allowed me to explore textiles, as well as being able to create a fully fashioned knit collection.

What was the most valuable thing you learnt from your course?

I think the most valuable thing I learnt on my course was to push myself and my designs, as this led to some of my best work.

What are your plans now that you’ve graduated?

Now that I have graduated, I plan to continue working hard and use all the skills I have learnt during my time at university to create some beautiful designs.

What advice would you give someone considering studying fashion?

My future advice to anyone studying fashion design is to just try. If you have an idea, just give it a go. The worst that can happen is that you don’t use it, and then it may lead to something even better.