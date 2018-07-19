Grailed unveils 20 most coveted Raf Simons tops

Long before his days as the magician behind the resurgence of Calvin Klein, and even before his days at Dior, Raf Simons had developed quite the cult following for his streetwear suitable designs for his eponymous label. Many of his pieces were known to sell out, and even go for more than the original price on resale sites.

There were those that were heartbroken when they missed that must-have Raf Simons piece. However, thanks to Grailed, Raf Simons fans can get a second chance to shop those pieces they always wanted.

Raf Simons archival sale expected to sellout on Grailed

Today, Grailed is unveiling 20 of the most coveted Raf Simons tops from throughout his career at 11:59 a.m. Each piece is considered a rare collectible and is expected to sell out in minutes. Highlights include pieces from his blockbuster collaborations with Sterling Ruby to some of his earliest work in the late ’90s.

Price points for the collection range from 150 dollars to 1800 dollars. The drop is part of Grailed's Summer Heatwave series where they are doing eight weeks of eight giveaways and eight drops. Monday's include giveaways and Thursday's include drops.

“Our summer Heatwave campaign is all about Grailed's community of users, showing them just how deep our catalog of designers runs," said Lawrence Schlossman, brand director of Grailed. "For this week's Raf Simons theme, we wanted to highlight arguably the greatest menswear designer working today. Our goal is to educate fans, both new and old, on what exactly makes Raf so imitated and celebrated."

photo: courtesy of Grailed