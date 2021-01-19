Great British Brands 2021 awards announce winners

Fashion brands including Johnstons of Elgin, Vivienne Westwood and Joseph Cheaney and Co. were among the winners of the inaugural Great British Brands Awards created by Country and Town House magazine.

There were seven categories, ranging from sustainability to diversity, as well as collaboration, heritage, reinvention and community, and an overall brand honour. Each aimed at highlighting British brands that “excelled in the past year”.

The winners were decided by a judging panel which included Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, Guy Salter, founder of British Craft Week and former Minister for Culture Ed Vaizey.

The heritage award aimed to highlight a brand showing a continued commitment to traditional values, craftsmanship and excellence, even in the face of adversity was won by Johnstons of Elgin, with Barbour named as highly commended.

While the collaboration award, aimed at showcasing a brand that used a creative collaboration to expand its reach and attract new customers, was won by Joseph Cheaney and Co. for its collection with model and influencer Richard Biedu. The collaboration helped reposition the brand to a more youthful with wider appeal.

Coming in as highly commended was Musto’s collaboration with Land Rover for extending its reach and cementing its reputation for durable outerwear.

Vivienne Westwood was recognised with the diversity award for the brand’s commitment to showcasing a diverse range of culture and talent, while the sustainability award was won by Aromatherapy Associates, with fashion brand, Celtic and Co. named as highly commended.

The reinvention award, recognising a brand that faced the challenge of Covid-19, was given to the English National Opera, while the community award, honouring a brand that supported the wider community during the pandemic was awarded to Katherine Pooley, with Fairfax and Favour recognised as highly commended.

The best overall brand was awarded to Rolls-Royce for staying true to its heritage while elevating the concept of bespoke and continuing to exemplify the very best of British craftsmanship, design and engineering.