Green Carpet Fashion Awards announces winners

British designer Stella McCartney was among the winners at this year’s Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia, which recognised the commitment of individuals and Italian fashion houses to sustainability.

The awards, now in its third year, closed Milan Fashion Week and saw McCartney awarded with the ‘Groundbreaker Award’ by her friend Amber Valletta, while Francois Henri-Pinault, chairman and chief executive of Kering Group, received the ‘Visionary Award’ and Flavia La Rocca, took home the Franca Sozzani ‘GCC Award for Best Emerging Designer’.

In addition, Valentino received the ‘GCFA Legacy Award’, the ‘Social Media Changemaker Award’ was presented to model Doutzen Kroes, and ‘CNMI Award in Recognition of Sustainability’ went to Elia Maramotti of Max Mara and to Ermenegildo Zegna Group’s Alessandro Sartori and Gildo Zegna.

There was also a special ‘Eco-Stewardship Award’ to the Venetian Gondoliers for their use of responsibly sourced Australian merino wool in their iconic uniform, after joining forces with renowned Venetian design house, Emilio Ceccato in 2017 and returning to use the natural fibre after nearly a 100-year hiatus.

Actress Shailene Woodley, who presented the award, said: “This year’s Eco-Stewardship award links the outfits of 400 gondoliers in Venice with Australia’s finest merino herds thanks to a brilliant project re-connecting a centuries-old-tradition with a centuries-old-fibre.”

Carlo Capasa, Chairman, CNMI, added: “The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia celebrates the beating heart of the Italian luxury fashion industry. The Gondoliers have used their extraordinary exposure to international tourists to highlight the use of responsible fabrics.

“These are the values of the Awards, of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI). We are delighted to be honouring the Gondoliers at third the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia continuing an incredible legacy of outstanding icons.”

Images: courtesy of Green Carpet Fashion Awards