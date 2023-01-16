Green Carpet Fashion Awards names celebrity co-chairs

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) is relocating to Los Angeles, after previously being held in Milan, for Oscar week, and have lined up a starry quintet of names to co-chair the event, founded by Livia Firth.

The annual awards, which celebrate positive forces in fashion and entertainment and their collective ability to move culture forward, will be co-chaired by actresses Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis, actor Simu Liu, model Quannah Chasinghorse, and designer and director Tom Ford.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards will take place on March 8 and will champion “interconnected cultural change and the most inspiring efforts that drive it”.

Livia Firth, founder of the Green Carpet Challenge and driving force of the GCFA, said in a statement: “Fashion can and should be a lifeline. Sustainability solutions are intersectional solutions and we all need to come together and forge strong paths with human and ecological justice centre stage.

“The GCFA will showcase just that – the level of commitment and focus we all need to mirror, pulling together two powerful, interconnected industries to step up for collective transformation.”

The 2023 event will see set and production designer Stefan Beckman serving as creative director and the GCFA board includes model agency pioneer Bethann Hardison, model Amber Valletta, designer Christopher Bevans and Vogue sustainability editor Tonne Goodman.