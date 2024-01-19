Green Carpet Fashion Awards to return in March

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) is set to return to its home city of Los Angeles on March 6, once again pushing forward the message of interconnected cultural change and bringing together a multitude of industries to attempt just that.

Alongside founder Livia Firth, the event will be co-chaired by actresses Cate Blanchett, Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore and Zendaya, as well as singer, activist and founder of NGO The Circle Annie Lennox, minister of Indigenous People of Brazil Sȏnia Guajajara and Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate, with more to be announced at a later date.

Honourees for the awards are selected based on six cultural archetypes – The Visionary, The Messenger, The Rebel, The Healer, The Sage, and The Futurist – each representing a different collective transformation within any community.

Among last year's winners were the likes of Tom Ford for The Visionary; British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for The GCFA Game Changer; the Gucci brand for The Futurist and designer Gabriela Hearst for The Sage.

Each individual selected is recognised for their role in the sustainable landscape, the GCFA said, offering what the organisation called “a new lens on true intersectional transformation” for a “brighter collective future”.