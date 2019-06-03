Gresham Blake designs uniform collection for Hard Rock Hotel London

British fashion designer and founder of his eponymous Brighton-based brand Gresham Blake has teamed up with Hard Rock Hotel London to design a uniform collection for its employees.

The collection of 10 outfits plus accessories looks to pair legacy with contemporary style; quintessentially British with an anti-establishment edge. Most of the pieces include exclusive print designed by Gresham, merging images of classic British rock stars inspired by the Hard Rock’s musical heritage.

Blake worked on the collection with the help of award-winning singer-songwriter, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, and Slaves guitarist and vocalist, Laurie Vincent, who helped to design a long-tailored coat which combines Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s own tartan pattern with Vincent’s artwork featuring in the lining of the jacket.

Commenting on his new collection, Blake said: “The collection exhibits a lot of rock idols shown through the printed linings, t-shirts, pocket squares and scarves and we have designed British woven cloths specific for Hard Rock Hotel London.”

Ian Fletcher, general manager of the new Hard Rock Hotel London, added: “Music is in our blood and as this is the first time the Hard Rock brand has launched a hotel in the UK, it was important that British style and London’s musical heritage shone through on every detail of the hotel including our staff uniforms.”

Famous fans of Blake include Ray Winstone, Steve Coogan, Jimmy Page, Plan B and FatBoy Slim.