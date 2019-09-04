Gucci and Comme des Garçons unveil new collaboration

Gucci has launched the second piece of an ongoing collaboration with Comme des Garçons. The two luxury labels began their partnership last December, debuting at the time a shopper tote.

The second phase of the Gucci x Comme des Garçons project is a different shopper tote which, like its predecessor, melds the design codes of both brands in an unexpected way.

Designed with a see-through exterior printed with a floral design and a brown paper interior, the shopper tote features signature elements from both labels, such as the Gucci Web stripe running vertically across the bag and the Comme des Garçons logo.

Gucci and Comme des Garçons have launched their joint product with an international preview at the Comme des Garçons Aoyama store in Tokyo. Next week, the shopper will become available in all Comme Des Garcons and Dover Street Market stores and in Gucci Wooster in New York and Gucci Garden in Florence. The bag retails for approximately 595 dollars.

A special edition of the shopper will be sold exclusively through Gucci's e-commerce site. There will only be 100 pieces made of the special edition, each with an individually numbered label.