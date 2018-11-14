Gucci expands DIY service

Everyone wants to feel like their pieces are uniquely their own nowadays, something that Gucci has paid special attention to. Earlier this year, the massively popular luxury label began letting customers add their own touch to the Ophidia tote bag and the Ace sneakers. Now, the brand is expanding their offerings to include men's and women's knitwear, as well as women's outerwear and tailored pieces.

Customization will be available on both Gucci.com and in Gucci stores, and will include crewneck sweaters, shawl-collar bomber jackets, button-through cardigans in green, blue, red, and white, and women's made-to-order pieces. As part of the service, letters can be intarsia-knitted into the garments, replacing patches with decorations that are incorporated in the garments.

Each knitted piece will have a special label and packaging decorated with the “ABCDEFGUCCI” lettering and the brand’s world renowned GG motif.

In honor of the campaign, Gucci tapped six different artists to recreate the DIY knit series for a campaign that will be shared on social media and Gucci.com. The artists include Amber Vittoria, Angela Deane, Ashley Longshore, Brianda Stuart, Isabella Cotier and Marc Burkhardt.

Gucci customers in select stores will also have the option of using the in-store augmented reality app to see what their selected pieces might look like before customization.

photo: via Gucci.com