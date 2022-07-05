Gucci expands lifestyle range with pet collection

When Gucci unveiled its latest pet collection it was a decidedly broader range than simply clothes for animals. The Italian luxury house has expanded the category with accessories, fashion and homeware, betting its well-heeled customers will be happy to splurge on those they love: their pets.

Gucci said it is continuing the narrative of surprise and delight that defines it’s lifestyle collections, and its animal ranges have the same infusion of magic.

The collection was unveiled in a colorful, retro-inspired campaign photographed by Max Siedentopf. The pieces allow each animal's personality to shine as an ode to the Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s Creative Director, and his vision of individuality.

Prices range from 180 dollars for a leather tag to 7,500 dollars for a dog bed. Other items, like a silver cloche to cover the pet’s bowl, retails for 895 dollars.

Gucci first launched its lifestyle category in September 2021 and has been expanding the categories and ranges.

‘From the sweet to the tough, the perky to the grumpy, the unique mixes of ready-to-wear, accessories, and décor objects from the new Gucci Pet Collection amplify the personalities of each dog and cat,’ says Gucci.

The global pet care market size is expected to reach 232.14 billion dollars by 2030, according to a report released in April by Grand View Research, Inc.