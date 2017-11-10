Gucci, Faustine Steinmetz & YNAP: The winners of PETA Fashion Awards 2017

London - PETA commends leading luxury label Gucci, young designer Faustine Steinmetz and premium fashion company Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP), among other fashion brands for their stance towards animals during this year annual Fashion Awards.

Gucci was awarded the Biggest Fashion Moment award for its decision to go Fur-Free earlier this year. Faustine Steinmetz was named Designer to Watch for her label's defining animal and eco-friendly credentials by refusing to use fur, leather and exotic skins, and YNAP was awarded the Most Progressive Luxury Retailer award for its decision to ban all fur and angora products across all its platforms.

"It's never been more stylish to dress with a conscience," comments PETA Director Elisa Allen. "Today's designers are embracing ethical and eco-friendly materials because the future of fashion clearly lies in compassionate clothing."

Other winners of PETA's Fashion Awards 2017 include Zayn Malik's Versus Versace collection, which was given the Collaboration Award for its use of vegan "eco-leather" statement pieces; Tiziano Guardini, who received the Couture Award for his pioneering use of natural and recycled vegan fabrics; Vegea, who won the Innovation Award for its wine leather; and H&M, which was awarded the Red Carpet Dress Award for its custom dress, made with Bionic an innovative recycled polyester, which was worn by Rooney Mara to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Additional awards were given to Matt & Nat for Best Vegan Accessories, Jakke for Best Faux-Fur Brand, PUFFA for Best Down-Free Coats, CROP for Best Wool-Free Brand, Veganized World for Best Vegan Slogan T-Shirts, and Stella McCartney's Elyse for Best Vegan Shoes.

Photo: PETA Fashion Award 2017 winners