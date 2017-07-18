Gucci launches new digital initiative: Gucci Places

Gucci, the Florence based luxury fashion house have announced the launch of a new addition to their mobile app: Gucci Places.

The new addition highlights locations that have inspired the Gucci brand and creative director, Alessandro Michele - ‘a line up of special locations that hold a cultural connection to the House, revealing extraordinary beauty and spell binding stories.’ described the brand on their app.

Gucci Places encourages users to discover the locations, offering interesting stories with the wider aim of creating a community of users. In order to strengthen the launch of Gucci Places, the luxury fashion house has created a series of patches, designed to reflect each of the locations found in the app. The patches, which feature motifs from the place itself such as a building or coat of arms will be available to buy at the places as well as in selected Gucci stores.

Over time, Gucci hopes to create a network of places that reflect the value of the fashion house. Detailed descriptions accompanied by texts, photos, videos and further information including contact information, and event listings for the selected place will be available to users of the app.

Once a number of locations have been revealed, the app will, with a push notification suggest Gucci Places to visit that are in close proximity to the user. As well as allowing users to check-in at the locations, the app will offer the chance to win the relevant patch for the location - encouraging users to collect all of the Gucci Places patches.

The first Gucci Place to be launched in the app is Chatsworth in Derbyshire, home to Chatsworth House. The manor house is an important landmark for Gucci, and was featured in the Gucci Cruise 2017 advertising campaign. The house is currently holding an extensive exhibition named House Style, which was curated by Hamish Bowles, American Vogue’s International Editor-at-Large and is supported by Gucci.

As the first of the Gucci Places, Chatsworth House served as an inspiration point for a selection of exclusive products, which are in part based on Gucci’s Courrier collection. The pieces, which bear resemblance to the bags in the Courrier collection, feature the Chatsworth and Gucci Places patches instead of patches representing New York or Tokyo that are featured in the original Courrier designs. The exclusive Chatsworth products will be on sale exclusively at the Chatsworth store and Gucci’s Sloane Street, London store - launching from mid-July.

Photos courtesy of Gucci