Gucci launches new high jewellery collection

The beauty of flowers and the elegance of nautical elements define Gucci's new high jewellery collection.

The collection features four distinct families: Gucci Flora, Gucci Nodo, Everlasting G and Iconic Signatures. These include the Horsebit and Marina Chain motifs, which are testaments to the Italian craftsmanship that the maison masterfully interprets.

In detail, Gucci Flora celebrates the maison's deep and long-standing connection with the natural world. This design, created in 1966 by Vittorio Accornero for a silk scarf ordered as a gift for Grace Kelly, has since been one of the brand's most beloved and enduring symbols. In this collection, the motif flourishes once again in a series of high jewellery pieces that reinvent the Flora universe through rare gems and innovative techniques.

A parure, comprising a necklace, earrings and rings, captures the ephemeral nature of poppies in bold, contemporary forms. The petals are crafted from rubies with rubellite tourmalines at the centre, sparkling in shades of crimson purple. Titanium is used to sculpt the petals into generous, multi-layered shapes that provide volume and structure. The openwork setting technique allows light to filter through, making each piece particularly vivid.

The Gucci Nodo designs reinterpret the knot, a symbol of strength, connection and maritime tradition, in the form of a fluid, flexible chain. First introduced by Gucci in the 1960s, this motif is interpreted in a series of high jewellery necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. These pieces feature a particularly soft and flexible chain that drapes naturally and elegantly.

The campaign for the new collection Credits: Gucci

An aquamarine parure features the knot motif, interpreted in a two-row necklace of white diamond pavé. This is contrasted by a pendant made of a blue aquamarine and vibrant green emeralds. The cheerful set is completed by drop earrings.

Everlasting G: the contemporary collection reinterprets one of Gucci's most iconic motifs in the language of high jewellery. In this versatile range, the Gucci 'G' logo takes on an elongated geometric form, embellished with an opulent diamond pavé.

Iconic Signatures: the pieces in this effortless range strengthen the dialogue with the maison's most enduring motifs: Horsebit and Marina Chain. The Horsebit, originally conceived as an ornament for loafers and instantly becoming a symbol of Gucci's heritage, is a stylised interpretation of the equestrian snaffle bit.

Gucci's new high jewellery collection Credits: Gucci

The Gucci Marina Chain motif is inspired by the nautical world.

The Horsebit returns in a series of parures. A set in white gold, tsavorite and diamond consists of a necklace, earrings and a multi-finger ring. It reinterprets the fluid forms of the snaffle bit motif in diamonds and vibrant green tsavorites. Another parure in white diamond and blue tsavorite offers the same sophisticated shapes with a cooler, more piercing luminosity. This set includes a necklace, earrings, bracelet and a double-motif ring. A third parure in white gold and diamonds presents the snaffle bit in its most classic and timeless form.

The Marina Chain collection transposes the nautical motif into a bold expression of elegant, rounded shapes. The parure includes a pendant necklace formed by a double Marina Chain enriched with golden beryls and yellow sapphires, curved earrings and a matching bracelet showcasing the same stones.