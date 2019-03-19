Gucci launches scholarship fund to support diversity

Gucci has announced a new initiative to bolster inclusivity with a new fund. The Kering-owned brand has launched Gucci Changemakers, a global program that supports industry change and fosters unity through community action.

The news follows an earlier announcement of a long-term diversity and inclusion action plan.

Initially launched internally in 2018, the program includes a multi year 5 million dollar Changemakers Fun and a 1.5 million dollar scholarship program in North America, alongside a global employee-volunteering framework thatwill fuel the company’s commitment to creating lasting social impact within the fashion industry.

“I believe in dialogue, building bridges and taking quick action,” said Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci, in a statement. “This is why we started working immediately on the long-term infrastructure at Gucci to address our shortcomings.

“And now through our Changemakers program, we will invest important resources to unify and strengthen our communities across North America, with a focus on programs that will impact youth and the African-American community. I believe in the promise of the next generation, and through our scholarship fund we will also create more opportunities for talented young people of diverse backgrounds to gain access to careers in the fashion industry.”

Last month Gucci was the focus of a racial controversy, when a sweater available for sale was believed to respresent blackface. Gucci subsequently removed the design from its retail outlets and offered an apology for causing offence.

Photo courtesy of Gucci