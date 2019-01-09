Gucci releases limited edition “Dapper Dan’s Harlem” book

Gucci has moved into the world of publishing once again. The Italian luxury brand announced today the publication of a special, limited-edition book dedicated to its friend and partner Dapper Dan. The famed New Yorker and fashion icon has collaborated with Gucci in the past, mostly on fashion items.

The new book, entitled Dapper Dan’s Harlem is by photographer Ari Marcopoulous and documents a journey through Dapper Dan’s home neighborhood, Harlem. The book also shows a glimpse into the designer’s eponymous atelier, which Gucci had helped to reopen in 2017.

Gucci first tried its hand in book publishing in 2016. In its first book produced alongside Ari Marcopoulos, Gucci showed readers a collection of images from a photoshoot in Milan documenting Alessandro Michele’s Pre-Fall 2016 collections for the brand.

Dapper Dan’s Harlem launched today at Pitti Uomo with a cocktail party to celebrate. The limited edition book retails for 200 dollars, or 180 euros. There are only 500 copies printed, which can be purchased in the Gucci Wooster Bookstore in New York, Gucci Garden in Florence or from independent publisher IDEA in London.

Image: courtesy of brand