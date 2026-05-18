Gucci takes over Times Square for its cruise show in New York

New York - Italian brand Gucci took over New York's most iconic square, Times Square, on Saturday evening for the second show by its new artistic director, Demna Gvasalia.

Models walked on a large runway set up on the ground in this section of Manhattan, framed by 7th Avenue and Broadway, while the huge advertising billboards for which the area is famous broadcast the images. In addition to the guests, who were separated from the rest of the street by large black panels, many onlookers and tourists were able to enjoy the show live from the street.

Sexy and glamorous, leather and panther prints

This cruise collection, held outside the official show schedules, is the second presented by the Georgian Demna Gvasalia. He joined in 2025 to try and revive a house hit by a sharp drop in sales over the past three years.

As with his first show in Milan last February, he emphasised the sexy and glamorous elements that made the brand successful: satin and shiny fabrics; leather; panther prints; fur; very high heels for women; and cinched waists for everyone.

The nods to the 1970s and 1980s were strong, as were the references to Tom Ford. He directed the collections between 1994 and 2004, an era considered a golden age for the double-G monogrammed house.

Model Cindy Crawford, former American football player Tom Brady, and reality TV pioneer Paris Hilton walked the runway. Guests included singer Mariah Carey, musician Shawn Mendes, rapper Stormzy, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

A grand American-style show demonstrates that a return to success is essential for the French group Kering, owner of Gucci, which accounts for 40 percent of its annual sales. In the first quarter of 2026, the Italian brand's sales continued to fall (down 14 percent) to 1.35 billion euros. "Our priority is to make Gucci a must-have again," said the group's chief executive officer Luca de Meo in April.