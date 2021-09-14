Gucci taps Eurovision's Måneskin for new Aria campaign

Through sexually charged imagery, Italian label Gucci has unveiled its Aria campaign showcasing the luxury house’s centennial collection, starring Eurovision winners Måneskin.

Aria brings Gucci’s equestrian-inspired looks and logo-adorned pieces into a new light, through a raunchy campaign inspired by Eros, the Greek god of love. Displayed among lounging models and BDSM contraptions lay the works of Sigmund Freud, Judith Butler and other books centred around sexual theories and desire.

Alongside a star-studded cast, personally chosen by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, Italian chart-toppers Måneskin made their mark each adorned in key looks from the AW21 collection. The campaign closely follows Måneskin’s latest music video for their song ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’, in which the band is also dressed head-to-toe in Gucci. Now with over 40 million views, the video confirms the band’s thriving success subsequent to their win during Europe’s annual Eurovision song contest.

Image: Gucci, Måneskin

Fitting seamlessly into the rock and roll aesthetic for the Aria season, the band demonstrated a selection of genderless attire that was unveiled earlier in the year as a homage to Tom Ford’s tenure at the house. A specific focus point fell onto the Jackie 1961 bag as part of Gucci’s collaboration with Balenciaga that was presented alongside the mainline collection.

In addition to the campaign’s erotic imagery, the Aria video further develops the brand’s commentary on sexual appetite and fetishism for luxury. Focused on the ‘Ontology of Desire’, separated into five parts including androgyny, eros, body, clothes and philosophy, the video narrates different areas of devotion and lust, delving into complex themes surrounding identity and erotic yearnings.