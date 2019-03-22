Gucci taps Florence Welch for jewelry campaign

Since Gucci announced it would enter the fine jewelry market last November, many have been waiting with bated breath to see what Creative Director Alessandro Michele would come up with. Now the debut collection has finally been unveiled and Michele’s longtime friend, singer Florence Welch from British band Florence + the Machine, has been chosen as the star of the campaign.

Welch was photographed by Colin Dodgson wearing elaborate rings, necklaces and bracelets made from yellow gold and embellished with diamonds and precious gems. The fashion house owned by Kering has only dropped the pictures on social media, without disclosing the collection’s release date. At the time the jewelry collection was first announced, Gucci’s CEO François-Henri Pinault told French newspaper Le Figaro that it would include 200 pieces and hit stores from June or July, 2019.

Welch is currently on tour to promote the album High as Hope. All her stage outfits were designed by Gucci.

Pictures: Gucci Facebook