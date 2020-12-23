Gucci teams with The North Face for new collaboration

Gucci and The North Face have teamed to create a cross-category collection that brings together the signature aesthetic of each brand.

Featuring ready-to-wear, footwear and luggage, the collaboration supports commitments both Gucci and North Face have made to eco-sustainable activities. Throughout the product offering, recyclable materials are used as well as archival fabrics.

The Gucci x North Face ready-to-wear assortment includes outerwear such as goose-feather down padded coats, a bomber and a vest, as well as shirts, skirts, dresses and jumpsuits. Designs are inspired by original North Face styles from the 70s. Several pieces feature a combined logo that blends North Face's three curved lines and Gucci's green and red Web stripe.

The luggage comes in eight new graphic patterns, which were all designed collaboratively between the two brands. Each pattern features bright colors and a variety of either Gucci signature motifs or different versions of the new combined logo. The luggage offering also includes two new backpacks and two new belt bags, designed in the same exclusive prints.

Finally, the collaboration includes a single footwear style: a gender-neutral hiking boot with a chunky Goodyear-welted sole. It comes in three colors, brown black or cream, and is made of leather with striped laces and the collaborative logo printed on the side.