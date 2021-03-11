Gucci to debut new collection on April 15

Gucci’s next collection will be presented on April 15 via a short film on several digital platforms worldwide. This collection will also mark the 100 year anniversary of the brand. While details are being kept under wraps, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has named the collection Aria.

Debuting the collection on April 15 is in line with Gucci’s new model to show outside of the traditional fashion calendar as well as take a more reasonless approach. As part of the new strategy, the brand intends to show two collections a year.

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, Gucci focused on creating innovative films to showcase their latest collections. Last July, the brand presented a 12-hour livestream called Epilogue during what would usually be cruise collection season. In November, they presented a seven-part film directed by Academy Award nominee Gus Van Sant that was part of a digital fashion and film festival called GucciFest.

photo: courtesy of Gucci