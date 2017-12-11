Gucci to host Cruise 2019 show at ancient site of Alyscamps

London - Gucci has secured yet another historical venue to serve as the backdrop for its Cruise 2019 fashion show, namely the ancient site of Les Alyscamps, in France.

Gucci’s Cruise 2019 collection presentation, set to take place on May 30, 2018, will take place at the Unesco World Heritage site, which is home to one of the world’s Mose renowned Roman necropolis. Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, is known for seeking out remarkable locations to serve as the backdrop for his collections.

The show location follows on from previous cruise collections shows at historical venues, such as the cloisters in London’s Westminster Abbey, the Palatina Gallery at Florence’s Palazzi Pitti and the DIA-Art Foundation in New York City.

Although the Italian fashion house has received commentary in the past concerning its choice of show location, Gucci stresses that it is set to work alongside the city of Arles for its upcoming Cruise 2019 show, to ensure the site is protected and respected.

“The city of Arles, also consistently involved in cultural initiatives, is happy to collaborate with a luxury brand such as Gucci,” said the luxury fashion house in a statement. “This will be the first time that the ancient site of Alyscamps will host an event of this caliber.”

