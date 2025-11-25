Gucci to present Cruise 2027 collection in New York
Gucci will present the Cruise 2027 collection in New York on May 16. The show will mark Demna’s debut for the house’s cruise line, following the designer’s debut collection in February.
The US city holds a fundamental place in Gucci’s history. In 1953, the house opened its first overseas boutique in New York, initiating the brand’s international expansion.
With this new presentation, the company returns to a city that has always embodied its spirit of creativity and cultural dialogue; a place described by the label as a meeting point where “audacity and modernity continue to inspire”.
