Gucci tops global brand ranking

Online fashion shopping platform Lyst has released a ranking of global brands, with Gucci scoring first place. Lyst analysed 4.5 million data points per hour from its platform's reach of 65 million annual consumers, 4 million products and 12,000 brands.

In association with the Business of Fashion to compile the rankings, Lyst saw Gucci rise three places between April and June 2017, overtaking Yeezy and Vetements, which ranked in second and third place respectively, with Fendi coming in at number 10. There were no less than four Gucci products in the 10 best-selling products globally, with the brand’s GG Bloom slides topping the list overall.

The platform stated Gucci's marketing and social media strategy allowed it to connect with millennial and Gen-Z consumers, a key demographic to achieve global notoriety.

Second on the list is Yeezy, the brand made famous by Kanye West, and rated most for its footwear. Third on the list is Balenciaga and current creative director Demna Gvasalia who has become a media darling with his exaggerated proportions and Eastern European take on streetwear.

While Gucci dominates the list, it is interesting to note xix of the top 10 selling items are footwear, not fashion, showing where consumers are spending their budgets when it comes to purchasing luxury goods. Saint Laurent’s Opyum pumps rose two places to take second place in the ranking.

The rankings, which were publishing on the BoF website this week, also states negative news coverage of fashion brands like designer exits and appointments at Givenchy, Versace, Chloé and Lanvin have little impact on consumer perception.

