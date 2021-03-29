Guess collaborates with FriendsWithYou on capsule collection

Guess is collaborating with fine art collective FriendsWithYou on an “expansive” spring 2021 collection featuring statement apparel and accessories for men and women.

The 81-piece capsule collection will launch in April and will feature “colourful silhouettes and fabrications,” explains Guess in the press release, as well as spreading the positive message of magic, luck, and friendship.

FriendsWithYou, founded by Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III in 2002, is influenced by the simple perspective that happiness is found in everyday life. The collective has gained international recognition for its experiential art, actively working to spread the message of connectivity around the world, with a simple mission to become Friends-With-You.

Commenting on collaborating with Guess, Borkson and Sandoval, said in a statement: “Guess has joined forces with FriendsWithYou to spark a movement — an opportunity to shape our world to be a happy place, a place where everything is Friends-With-You.

“We believe that together we can create a peaceful and joyful world by celebrating our diversities and commonalities. This FriendsWithYou x Guess effort will begin by bringing magical experiences, on a massive scale, sprinkled throughout the globe.”

Guess added that it admires the FriendsWithYou message of spreading positivity and happiness through its artwork and shares a “like-minded approach by creative exploration through colour and having fun with collections”.

Guess teams up with fine art collective FriendsWithYou for spring 2021 capsule collection

The FriendsWithYou x Guess capsule for men and women is inspired by the fine art collective’s anime aesthetic from the lens of a high-end artist and has been crafted with embellishments including embroidery and logos in vibrant colours, with cloud graphics splashed throughout the collection.

The collection, Guess adds has an emphasis on “diversifying techniques and was designed to provide each piece a unique feel”.

The women’s assortment features a selection of T-shirts, a polo shirts and short sets with a textured terry cloth and cloud print as well as cropped hooded sweatshirts, puffer jackets with cloud hoods, tracksuits and a matching denim set. The colour palette consists of rainbow colours in the form of red, orange, yellow, green and blue.

While the men’s collection mirrors the women’s bright colour palette and features shirts, logo T-shirts, hoodies and a matching denim set. Accessories include watches, backpacks and bucket bags.

Guess brand partnerships director, Nicolai Marciano added: “At Guess, we’re always looking to inspire our customers. We want our clothes to provoke a sense of celebration. We aim to get people excited not just about the product, but about their own creative expression and the fresh new perspectives of artists worldwide. This collection is a celebration of FriendsWithYou and the art they bring to the world.”