Guess furthers its commitment to climate action

Guess has furthered its commitment to climate action by signing an open letter to G20 leaders, asking them to fulfill their obligations laid out in The Paris Agreement.

Addressed to the leaders attending the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, the letter outlines key requests in order to sustain a habitable planet and the growth of world economies. Organised by the We Mean Business Coalition, the letter specifically identifies policies to slow down rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, cut global emissions by 50 percent and achieve net zero in emissions by 2050.

Guess set its sustainability targets in 2019, aimed at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. The brand plans on having reduced its corporate greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent and supply chain emissions by 30 percent by 2030, eventually achieving net zero by 2050.

The brand also recently announced its support of the United Nations 16th Conference of Youth, which is made up of 150 young leaders from around the world.

Guess has travelled to Glasgow in order to ensure that the youth voice is heard in regards to climate negotiations, and also has provided supplemental funds for five youth delegates from around the US.

“Youth know that we need to push for bolder goals and more strategic plans to design inclusive climate solutions that will provide our generation, and those that follow, a clean and healthy planet. We know that in order to achieve our ambitious goals, we need collaboration from NGOs, the public sector and the private sector to make those goals a reality,” said Monica Dwight, USA country coordinator and COY16 delegate. “We’re grateful for Guess’s support to elevate youth voices in the fight against climate change.”

An active member of the United Nations Fashion Charter on Climate Change, the brand also reports annually to the CDP, a global non profit organisation which runs an environmental disclosure platform.

“The time to act is now, we still have time to transform business for good. At Guess, we are committed to being part of the solution to climate change. We are making courageous choices and finding creative solutions. We also must support this inspiring younger generation in leading us to a brighter future,” said chief executive officer at Guess, Carlos Alberini.