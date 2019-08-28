Guess Jeans launches Guess Sport with L.A. community

World-renowned denim brand Guess invited the Los Angeles community to celebrate the launch of Guess Sport in Los Angeles with a two-day event at the brand’s downtown L.A. headquarters. According to a press release from the brand, the lot was transformed into an immersive, experiential playground to launch a capsule collection from Guess Sport.

The new collection showcases graphics and designs from the Guess archives and includes pieces for both men and women. Ranging from 40 USD to 110 USD, the collection features T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, undergarments, accessories and more.

In addition to its own pieces, Guess gathered Los Angeles-based streetwear brands such as Babylon, Cali Thornhill Dewitt, Fontaine Cards, and others to reimagine vintage Guess iconography.

The Guess Sport collection is available now on Guess’s website, with the streetwear collaborations to follow throughout the last week of August.

See campaign photos of the Guess Sport capsule collection below:

Images: Courtesy of Guess