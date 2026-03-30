Guess Jeans partners with Hysteric Glamour for SS26 capsule collection

Guess Jeans has partnered with cult Japanese label Hysteric Glamour to create a special Spring/Summer 2026 collection that connects California surf & skate nostalgia with Tokyo’s counterculture appeal.

Set to launch April 3, the collaborative collection is inspired by both brands’ legacies, reimagining archival designs and classic silhouettes from Guess Jeans through Hysteric Glamour’s signature graphic and subversive lens. The collection features vintage West Coast iconography from Guess Jeans with iconic Hysteric motifs, which have been layered and remixed on different styles.

Guess Jeans x Hysteric Glamour Credits: Guess Jeans

“Guess Jeans and I have shared the same era. For this collaboration, I reinterpreted the nostalgia I once felt for Guess Jeans through the lens of Hysteric Glamour. I hope the next generation will enjoy styling these pieces in their own way,” said Nobuhiko Kitamura, founder of Hysteric Glamour, in a statement.

Labels are appliquéd over pockets and stitched across pieces from the collection like archival stickers, adding a tactile, handcrafted feel. Embossed and laser-treated denim is paired with textured, Venice Beach–inspired retro multi-stripe fabrics, resulting in a bold collection that feels both nostalgic and new.

Guess Jeans x Hysteric Glamour Credits: Guess Jeans

“This collaboration represents a natural synergy between two brands that have always celebrated individuality, youth culture, and bold self-expression. Bringing together the visual worlds of Guess Jeans and Hysteric Glamour allows us to honour our heritage while creating something new, playful and unexpected for the next generation,” said Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer at Guess Jeans.

A new campaign, shot on location at a motel in Los Angeles, which channels cinematic nostalgia and portrays a cast that fluidly navigates between both cultural spheres, will simultaneously launch via social media with the collection.

Guess Jeans x Hysteric Glamour Credits: Guess Jeans

The upcoming launch of the collaborative collection is part of Marciano’s wider international push to position Guess Jeans at the intersection of fashion, music, and art, while spotlighting Japan’s continued influence on global youth culture. Building on its global relaunch, Guess Jeans continues to expand through international activations and cultural partnerships.

The Guess Jeans x Hysteric Glamour Spring 2026 collection will launch at flagship stores in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Berlin, alongside select retailers and global e-commerce platforms.

Guess Jeans x Hysteric Glamour Credits: Guess Jeans

Founded in 1984, Hysteric Glamour has grown into a defining force in Harajuku’s countercultural scene, mixing rock, pop art, and Americana into a rebellious aesthetic that connected Japanese street culture with Western influences.

Guess Jeans x Hysteric Glamour Credits: Guess Jeans

Guess Jeans x Hysteric Glamour Credits: Guess Jeans