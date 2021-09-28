Guess Originals introduces collection honouring Anna Nicole Smith

In a campaign starring Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, premium retailer Guess Originals has unveiled its new collection that celebrates the life and heritage of model, Anna Nicole Smith.

Within the 32 piece collection, items include prints and signatures of the icon, with designs created in collaboration with artist Cali Thornhill Dewitt. The phrase ‘Did you miss me?’ is also implemented into a number of pieces, in a reference to Dewitt’s 2018 Guess capsule collection, also designed by the creative.

Shot by Californian photographer Kenneth Cappello, images of the actress, Sweeney, aim to mirror that of Anna Nicole Smith’s original nineties campaigns with Guess. Products also strived to represent Smith’s personal style, in consideration of past Guess trends, with a combination of both vintage and classic silhouettes used throughout.

Image: Guess, Kenneth Cappello Model: Sydney Sweeney

Director of brand partnerships Nicolai Marciano, who also directed the campaign, said in a release: “Anna Nicole Smith is essential to ‘90s fashion. Anna’s legendary beach shoot revived for this collection and the campaign with Sydney Sweeney is the perfect timeless moment to continue to celebrate one of the most iconic Guess girls with a new generation.”

Menswear, womenswear and accessories are included in the capsule, with some items exhibiting a print of the never before seen 1993 calendar of the model. Pieces include a vintage-like denim boilersuit, an American-inspired college jacket and a variety of tops, t-shirts and hoodies. Hats, totes and sunglasses tie the lot together, making the capsule a well-rounded collection.

Image: Guess

Image: Guess