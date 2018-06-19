Guess partners with I:Collect for wardrobe recycling program

Guess has partnered with I:CO, short for I:Collect, a global solutions provider and innovator for the collection, certified sorting, reuse and recycling of used apparel and footwear, to launch a wardrobe recycling program. The program, “Resourced”, the company said, was launched in California on June 18, 2018, with a plan to expand it to all North America by the end of 2018 and globally by 2020.

““Partnering with I:CO helps us achieve our goals and work on these initiatives to adapt our company and engage our employees, customers, and community on developing a more sustainable fashion industry,” said Victor Herrero, Chief Executive Officer of Guess in a statement.

Guess partners with I:CO for “Resourced”

Backed by the company’s chain-wide in-store, digital and online marketing campaign, Guess aims to encourage men and women to recycle their wardrobe and give it new life. In exchange for bringing in a minimum of five pieces of clothing or footwear to any local Guess, Factory, G by Guess or Marciano store in California-only beginning June 18, 2018, customers will receive 15 percent off any purchase in-store or online until July 1, 2019.

The company added that it will promote “Resourced” amongst customers and the community within 63 stores in California across four brands under the Guess Inc. umbrella with messaging in store-front windows, e-mail marketing, in-store signage, mobile marketing and on its online platform as well as Guess.com/Resourced.

“Through our partnership, consumers will have an easy way to recycle their unwanted clothing and shoes and it will generate much needed awareness about creating a more circular future of fashion,” added Kenneth Cheah, I:CO USA Chief Executive Officer.

Guess initiates plan to help wardrobe recycling

The company’s latest initiative is aimed at reducing textile waste and helping create a circular fashion system where unwanted clothing and shoes can be reprocessed and used over and over again in a continuous closed loop production cycle. Through I:CO’s retail take-back system and worldwide infrastructure, wearable items get a new life as second-hand goods. Unwearable items are resourced into new products like cleaning cloths or recycled into fibers for products such as insulation and new textiles.

The company said “Resourced” is part of the Guess Sustainability Plan that was disclosed in its independently audited FY16-17 sustainability report published last year. Since then, the company has joined the Better Cotton Initiative and has issued a responsible sourcing policy on rayon and other cellulosic materials to protect forests and local communities.

Picture credit:Guess