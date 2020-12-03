Guest designers for Paris Couture announced

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, France’s governing fashion body, has announced the guest designers for Paris Couture Week. Sterling Ruby, AZ Factory, and Charles de Vilmorin will join the Paris haute couture schedule. Paris Couture Week is set to run from January 25 to 28.

The twelve other designers showing at Paris Couture Week include Aelis, Aganovich, Azzaro, Christopher Josse, Georges Hobeika, Imane Ayissi, Julie de Libran, Rahul Mishra, RVDK Ronald van der Kemp, Yuima Nakazato, Ulyana Sergeenko and Zuhair Murad.

AZ factory is Alber Elbaz’s new fashion venture backed by Richemont. Charles de Vilmorin is a new label that launched in March. Sterling Ruby previously showed on the Paris Fashion Week calendar in September. Sterling Ruby is based out of Los Angeles.

Paris began staging runway shows again in fall, while in the summer they took a digital approach to showing the Paris Men’s shows in an effort to curtail any rising coronavirus numbers. While France just went through another lockdown period, it is scheduled to open on December 15, and some shops have begun reopening. Paris Couture Week is currently planned to continue as scheduled.

photo: via charlesdevilmorin.fr