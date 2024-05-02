Gun Ana launches suncare line in the UK

Swedish suncare brand Gun Ana, founded in 2020 by Sigrid Osvald and Kajsa Regnér, has officially launched in the UK.

Originating from Stockholm, Gun Ana was inspired by the founder's personal experiences during a skiing season in the French Alps, where they recognised the significance of year-round sun protection, as well as a need to redefine the perception and usage of sunscreen by advocating its integral role in daily skincare routines.

Gun Ana’s products have been crafted to offer multifunctional benefits, addressing not only UV protection but also environmental stressors such as pollution and harsh weather conditions, offering premium SPF products that feature silky-smooth formulations and Scandinavian-sourced botanical extracts.

The suncare brand’s line-up includes skincare essentials such as the lightweight Body Repair Serum, enriched with oat, wheat germ, and rosehip oils, alongside the Protective Face Mist featuring butterfly ginger root and tremella extract for HEV-light and pollution protection, and the UV Body Mist, which provides lightweight, broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays while keeping skin hydrated with nourishing ingredients.

In addition, Gun Ana also has an SPF 50 Face Cream that offers all-day hydration and defence against environmental stressors, and an on-the-go UV Stick SPF 50.

The brand is currently distributed across 14 countries in Europe and will be available in Cult Beauty, Soho Farmhouse, Big Beauty in Hackney, and GoodHood Shoreditch and online at gun-ana.com for UK consumers. Prices range from 18 to 40 pounds.