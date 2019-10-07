Guo Pei to present first-ever catwalk show in the UK

Chinese couturier Guo Pei, famous for designing Rihanna’s yellow gown worn at the 2015 Met Gala, is to present her first-ever catwalk show in the UK to celebrate the 20th anniversary of V&A’s ‘Fashion in Motion’ series.

Pei, one of China’s most renowned designers, will showcase her autumn/winter 2019 ‘Alternate Universe’ couture collection inside the V&A museum’s iconic Raphael Gallery on November 1.

The collection was first presented during Paris Couture Week this year and is based on the idea of a new universe where light and darkness coexist, angels and demons sit next to one another and magical creatures creep out of the shadows. The couture pieces combine the use of pineapple hemp fabric, Lafite embroidery and her signature three-dimensional embroidery techniques.

Commenting on her UK debut, Pei said in a statement: “I am very pleased to be the featured designer of V&A’s Fashion in Motion 20th anniversary show. This will also be my first-ever show in the United Kingdom.

“The V&A is an historic platform, preserving and celebrating art and design in many forms, from many cultures and very often spanning many centuries. I feel fortunate to be included onto V&A’s platform and very much looking forward to the collaboration.”

Oriole Cullen, V&A fashion curator, added: “Guo Pei’s work demonstrates the height of what can be achieved in the skilled ateliers of an haute couture house. We are delighted to be working with Guo Pei to showcase a selection of garments from her uniquely beautiful Alternate Universe collection.”

Fashion in Motion is the V&A’s free-to-attend catwalk shows for the public, enabling anyone to take a seat on the front row, while providing a platform for both established and up-and-coming designers. Previous designers featured in its 20-year history have included Alexander McQueen, Ashish, Christian Lacroix, Christopher Raeburn, Erdem, Gareth Pugh, Giles Deacon, Grace Wales Bonner, Holly Fulton, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Jenny Packham, Kansai Yamamoto, Kenzo, Ma Ke, Missoni, Molly Goddard, Roksanda Ilincic, Vivienne Westwood and Yohji Yamamoto.

Tickets for the four free Guo Pei catwalk shows will be available to book online via the V&A website from October 21.

Images: courtesy of the V&A