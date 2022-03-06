Gwen Stefani enters beauty domain with new brand GXVE

Singer and entrepreneur Gwen Stefani has launched an affordable beauty label, GXVE (pronounced give). Based around the hero product of a red lipstick, a Stefani signature, the line is vegan and not tested on animals.

Stefani said the brand is not another celebrity-endorsed range of products, but rather the culmination of a simmering dream having worked as a make-up artist in a shopping mall prior to finding fame as a singer.

In an Instagram post the brand announced: “GXVE is a nod to the endless sharing of inspiration within our community of makeup lovers— celebrating each other's creativity & individuality. We create looks to express ourselves, learn from each other, and take that with us. That's the give and take of being a part of this community.”

Prices range from 21 dollars to 48 dollars and feature lipsticks, eyeliners, eyeshadow, brow pencils and makeup primer oil. The collection is available on the brand’s website www.gxvebeauty.com and will launch at Sephora on March 12th.

Stefani is no stranger to fronting makeup campaigns and has been an ambassador to L’Oréal, Revlon and Urban Decay. Stefani also founded the now defunct fashion label L.A.M.B., which currently only sells sunglasses.