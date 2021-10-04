Gym King collaborates with Love Island’s Alex Bowen

Former Love Island star and model Alex Bowen has collaborated with athleisure brand Gym King on a six-piece limited edition performance collection.

The Gym King x ABX collection combines some of the brand’s best-selling performance silhouettes such as drop sleeve vests, muscle fit T-shirts and knit panel shorts, while reflecting Bowen’s everyday gym wear, with a ¼ zip funnel training top, T-shirts and joggers.

The high-performance collection features pieces made from breathable, sweat-resistant and quick-drying fabrics and a print with Bowen’s own thumbprint within the design.

Image: courtesy of The Gym King

On joining forces with Gym King to create the collection, Alex Bowen said in a statement: “When I think of Gym King, the first word that comes to mind is loyalty. We’ve always looked out for each other and I wanted to create a design with my own stamp on it.

“A lot of people from TV release a collection with a brand and it’s not ‘their’ collection, they have just put their name on it. But for me I wanted to create a design that people know is mine. To be honest I didn’t know how we were going to incorporate that. When we were designing, I asked if anyone had a lipstick - I printed my thumbprint and said ‘print that!’. It was kind of a spur of the moment thing but it ended up being really cool.”

Image: courtesy of The Gym King

Bowen has been a part of the Gym King journey since the very beginning, explains the athleisure brand, with him making his modelling debut, pre-Love Island in Gym King’s first-ever campaign shoot in 2015 alongside working full-time as a scaffolder. He has then collaborated with the brand on numerous social media campaigns since leaving the villa.

On his favourite piece from the collaboration, Bowen added: “The funnel 1⁄4 zip is the style that stands out to me, but everything in the collection makes you feel and look great. A lot of fitness brands create clothing that doesn’t accentuate your body, but we’ve carefully considered the textures, fit and fabric.”

The Gym King x ABX collection is available in sizes XS-XXL exclusively at gymking.com. Prices range from 19.99 to 44.99 pounds.